Quiz: Fresh, floral or flirty? Discover your signature scent

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Choosing fragrance can be a minefield, especially if you've been loyal to your much-loved signature scent for decades. Experiencing the perfume on your own skin is the only way to get a true indication of exactly how it wears and dries down on your specific body chemistry. However, having a bit of an idea of what you're looking for is a great start and it means you're not hitting the beauty counter blind and spritzing everything in sight to find The One.

Each fragrance has top, middle and base notes. These are the different elements you smell over time – which is why it is important to spray perfume on your skin and wear it for a day before you choose. Top notes are what you smell first, the middle notes come out after a couple of hours, then the base notes are what is left lingering long after the initial spritz. Eau de toilette (EDT) is lighter and contains a lower concentration of fragrance oil than eau de parfum (EDP), which lasts longer and is more expensive.

Fragrance is generally grouped into categories, each blended with certain notes to evoke different memories and emotions: floral, fresh, woody, and warm/spicy. Your personality type and interests can also come into play, so taking this basic quiz might help you figure out which perfume category resonates most with you. Then you can simply choose an iconic example from our list!

Are you fresh, floral or flirty? Take our quiz to find out what type of perfume suits your style: