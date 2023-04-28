QUIZ: What skills will help you stay ahead in your career?

If you are keen to start your next chapter but aren't sure exactly what new skills and knowledge you need to get there, take our quiz below to see what might be right for you.

It's a fast-changing world, and the way we live and work is changing with it.

Career goalposts keep shifting, technology is constantly evolving and even if you're well-trained, your industry will keep moving with or without you.

So if you feel like your knowledge is dwindling and your career is getting stale, it's time to turn on the study switch and upskill.

Likewise, you might not want to stick with what you've always done. If you do the same thing, you'll get the same - so maybe it's time to try something new. Instead of just keeping up with the conversation be the person to start the next one. With the right study choices, you can lead and influence in your field.

And where's the best place to study to change careers or even change the world?

With academyEX, New Zealand's only private graduate school, you can design your future. Forget about the old-school way of doing things - academyEX does education differently and is a place where you can create your impactful future. Every programme is designed around what you want to learn, how you want to learn it, and how it can transform your life and career.

That sounds amazing, right? If you are keen to start your next chapter but aren't sure exactly what new skills and knowledge you need to get there, take our quiz below to see what might be right for you.