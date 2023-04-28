Quiz: Are you winter sport ready?

So with the winter sports season kicking off, how ready are you for the most common sporting injuries?

Did you know that Kiwis log about 2 million injuries a year with ACC? Out on the field or courts, it might seem like injuries are unpredictable and unavoidable. In reality, they're not as unpredictable as we might think.

Most of us have come to accept the risk of injury is just a part of sporting life. Running around, tackling, sliding, jumping, twisting, it surely all lends itself to a natural chance that an accident could occur. What can anyone really do about it?

Well, the thing is, we could actually prevent as many as 90% of them!

Things like warming up, balance and strength training, appropriate footwear and protective gear, and looking after existing injuries can all bring down the likelihood of injury (or re-injury).

And that's not the only way to be safer in sport. Another big thing we can do is try hard to switch from thinking in hindsight to thinking with foresight - otherwise known as "having a hmmm?".

We're already pretty good at looking back at an instant replay in our heads, hissing through our teeth, and saying, "Yep, that's how it happened," while the ambulance drives away. The next step is to have a 'hmmm?' before undertaking physical activity and predicting how the next one might happen - so we can prevent it.

Because injuries don't just affect us. They have a flow-on impact on our friends and whānau, plus our teammates, coaches, teachers, colleagues. Protecting ourselves is for them as much as us.

So with the winter sports season kicking off, how ready are you for the most common sporting injuries? Take the test to find out.