Quiz: Are you using compostable bags properly?

In recent years, commercially compostable products like coffee cups, takeaway containers, water bottles and more have risen significantly in their use – which, in theory, is a huge win for sustainability. But in Aotearoa New Zealand, which has limited commercial compost infrastructure compared to some other countries, many of these products end up sitting in landfill just like their single-use plastic counterparts.

The other compostable product that has hit supermarket shelves more and more recently is home compost bin liners, which have been a great result for composters around the country. However, according to the Sustainable Business Council there are still some misconceptions out there around which waste streams compostable bin liners should be used for, which isn't helped by all the options and sizes available on supermarket shelves.

Take this short quiz to see whether you're using your compostable bag correctly.