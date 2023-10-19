QUIZ: Find your ultimate pizza and wine match

Which type of pizza goes best with which type of wine? Take this quiz to find out.

It's the ultimate food and wine match – easy, cheesy and fun. Pizza is a crowd favourite, but how do you know what type of pizza goes best with which type of wine?

Take this quiz to find out the perfect pairing for your favourite slice! Answer a few simple questions about your pizza preferences and then get ready to uncork some great flavour combinations.

Every result is matched with a wine from the 2023 New World Wine Awards Top 50 under $25, a go-to list of award winning wines that are in store now.