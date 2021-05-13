Quiz: Afternoon trivia challenge: May 13, 2021

<section><h2>Quiz: Afternoon quiz: May 13, 2021</h2><p><p>Includes Next button now appearing on every question</p></p></section><section><h2><h2><strong>On average, Oranga Tamariki is contacted ____ times per day regarding concerns about a child. </strong></h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2><strong> Where was footballer Lionel Messi born?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Which product endorsed by Suzanne Paul contained "thousands of luminous spheres"?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>A topaz gemstone is which colour?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Where is Harry Potter's lightning strike-shaped scar?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Which of these scenarios is NOT mentioned in Alanis Morisette's hit song Ironic?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>In Ethiopia, how does a young man prove he is ready for a family?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Where on the body would "mules" be worn?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Tzatziki is a sauce from which country's cuisine?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>How old does Whānau Āwhina Plunket turn this week?<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Which of these is a producer of glass?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>The Titanic sank in the Atlantic Ocean. </strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Complete the title of Dan Brown's best-seller: The __________ Code. </strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>In 1863 New Zealand passed legislation that legally allowed Confiscation of Māori land. <br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>How many children does Angela Merkel have?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h2><h3><strong>Great try. Keep at it!</strong></h3><h3>Help us make the Stuff quiz better. <a href="https://t.comms.stuff.co.nz/webApp/quizsurvey" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://t.comms.stuff.co.nz/webApp/quizsurvey&source=gmail&ust=1619060906691000&usg=AFQjCNFX4TuRSuRIM5lfLtQnyMldQRcm9g">Sign up</a> to take our quiz survey.</h3></h2></section><section><h3><h3><strong>Awesome, but you can do better. Keep at it!</strong></h3><h3>Help us make the Stuff quiz better. <a href="https://t.comms.stuff.co.nz/webApp/quizsurvey" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://t.comms.stuff.co.nz/webApp/quizsurvey&source=gmail&ust=1619060906691000&usg=AFQjCNFX4TuRSuRIM5lfLtQnyMldQRcm9g">Sign up</a> to take our quiz survey.</h3></h3></section><section><h3><h3><strong>Hey, not bad at all! Keep at it!</strong></h3><h3>Help us make the Stuff quiz better. <a href="https://t.comms.stuff.co.nz/webApp/quizsurvey" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://t.comms.stuff.co.nz/webApp/quizsurvey&source=gmail&ust=1619060906691000&usg=AFQjCNFX4TuRSuRIM5lfLtQnyMldQRcm9g">Sign up</a> to take our quiz survey.</h3></h3></section><section><h3><h3>Ka pai! Try for 100 per cent tomorrow.</h3><h3>Help us make the Stuff quiz better. <a href="https://t.comms.stuff.co.nz/webApp/quizsurvey" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://t.comms.stuff.co.nz/webApp/quizsurvey&source=gmail&ust=1619060906691000&usg=AFQjCNFX4TuRSuRIM5lfLtQnyMldQRcm9g">Sign up</a> to take our quiz survey.</h3></h3></section><section><h3><h3>Perfect score! Can you maintain it tomorrow?</h3><h3>Help us make the Stuff quiz better. <a href="https://t.comms.stuff.co.nz/webApp/quizsurvey" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://t.comms.stuff.co.nz/webApp/quizsurvey&source=gmail&ust=1619060906691000&usg=AFQjCNFX4TuRSuRIM5lfLtQnyMldQRcm9g">Sign up</a> to take our quiz survey.</h3></h3></section>