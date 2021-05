Quiz: Afternoon trivia challenge: May 13, 2021

Quiz: Afternoon quiz: May 13, 2021 Includes Next button now appearing on every question

On average, Oranga Tamariki is contacted ____ times per day regarding concerns about a child.

Where was footballer Lionel Messi born?

Which product endorsed by Suzanne Paul contained "thousands of luminous spheres"?

A topaz gemstone is which colour?

Where is Harry Potter's lightning strike-shaped scar?

Which of these scenarios is NOT mentioned in Alanis Morisette's hit song Ironic?

In Ethiopia, how does a young man prove he is ready for a family?

Where on the body would "mules" be worn?

Tzatziki is a sauce from which country's cuisine?

How old does Whānau Āwhina Plunket turn this week?



Which of these is a producer of glass?

The Titanic sank in the Atlantic Ocean.

Complete the title of Dan Brown's best-seller: The __________ Code.

In 1863 New Zealand passed legislation that legally allowed Confiscation of Māori land.



How many children does Angela Merkel have?

