Quiz: Take the three strikes trivia test for October 7, 2021

Can you put these Oscar-nominated actresses in order of who has received most nominations to least?

For this Stuff quiz, test your trivia knowledge by putting items into the correct order. Use the arrows on the right to move items up or down, until you have them in the right places, according to the question of the day.

Then hit “choose” to find out if you’re correct. You get three chances, so three strikes, and you’re out. We’ve given you a little helping hand though: The answers you have right and wrong will flash green or red quickly in between chances. Just scroll up or zoom out if you can't see them.

This daily trivia quiz will be online every weekday at 12pm.

READ MORE:

* Take the three strikes trivia test for October 5, 2021

* Quiz: Take the three strikes trivia test for September 29, 2021

* Quiz: Take the three strikes trivia test for September 20, 2021

* Quiz: Take the three strikes trivia test for September 17, 2021



Got a good quiz theme? Send your ideas to quiz@stuff.co.nz.