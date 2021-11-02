88% of eligible population have had first Covid-19 vaccine dose; 49 Covid-19 cases in hospital; 126 new community cases ... read more

Quiz: Take the three strikes trivia test for November 2, 2021

11:55, Nov 02 2021

Can you put these New Zealand historic political moments in order from least recent to most recent?

For this Stuff quiz, test your trivia knowledge by putting items into the correct order. Use the arrows on the right to move items up or down, until you have them in the right places, according to the question of the day.

Then hit “choose” to find out if you’re correct. You get three chances, so three strikes, and you’re out. We’ve given you a little helping hand though: The answers you have right and wrong will flash green or red quickly in between chances. Just scroll up or zoom out if you can't see them.

This daily trivia quiz will be online every weekday at 12pm.

Got a good quiz theme? Send your ideas to quiz@stuff.co.nz.

When did these important New Zealand political moments happen?
