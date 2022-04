READ MORE:

* Stuff sports quiz for Friday, April 15, 2022

* Quiz: Afternoon trivia challenge: April 14, 2022

* Quiz: Take the three strikes trivia test for April 14, 2022



Got a good quiz question? Send your questions to quiz@stuff.co.nz.

Stuff's Kids Trivia Challenge will be taking a break between April 4 and May 2, 2022. If you're missing us too much and bored on school holidays, think of a good question and send it in to us!