Clever Clogs quiz: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

12:00, Jun 04 2022

Stuff’s Clever Clogs quiz tests how well you’ve been paying attention to a key topic in the news.

As we enjoy a long weekend to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen, the monarch will be the centre of a four-day celebration to mark 70 years on the throne. Take this quiz to see how much you know about it, and learn some new things as well.

READ MORE:
* Jubilee: Balcony moment tells UK monarchy's story over years
* ‘Already Elizabeth the Great’: Britain readies to party one last time for beloved monarch
* Britain's Queen Elizabeth to mark 70th year on throne with four days of pomp and pageantry

Celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign with our Platinum Jubilee quiz.
Stuff
Celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign with our Platinum Jubilee quiz.