Quiz: Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2022

Clever clogs: Te Wiki o te reo Maori Includes Next button now appearing on every question

What is the kupu (word) Māori for apple?



A tohutō (macron) elongates the vowel in Māori.

What does "haere mai" mean?



"Me kai kawhe tāua" means let's grab a coffee.

What does "Kei te pēhea koe?" mean?



What is the kupu Māori for mint?



Which word means "to help"?



Is tūtaekurī a type of clothing or food?

Who is considered to be the guardian of fire?

Which jazz musician had a hit with Māori Blues in 1961?

Which of these best describes a weta?



KTK is considered to be the Māori equivalent of which English acronym?

"Kua puku te rae" refers to someone who is ...

Which of the following is NOT a word in Māori?



Which planet is known as Kōpū in te reo Māori?



Great try. Keep at it!

Awesome, but you can do better. Keep at it!

Hey, not bad at all! Keep at it!

Ka pai!