Quiz: Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2022

<section><h2>Clever clogs: Te Wiki o te reo Maori</h2><p><p>Includes Next button now appearing on every question</p></p></section><section><h2><h2>What is the kupu (word) Māori for apple?<br /></h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2>A tohutō (macron) elongates the vowel in Māori.</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What does "haere mai" mean?<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>"Me kai kawhe tāua" means let's grab a coffee.</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>What does "Kei te pēhea koe?" mean?<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What is the kupu Māori for mint?<br /></h2></h3><p> </p></section><section><h3><h2>Which word means "to help"?<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Is tūtaekurī a type of clothing or food?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Who is considered to be the guardian of fire?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which jazz musician had a hit with Māori Blues in 1961?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which of these best describes a weta?<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>KTK is considered to be the Māori equivalent of which English acronym?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>"Kua puku te rae" refers to someone who is ... </h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which of the following is NOT a word in Māori?<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which planet is known as Kōpū in te reo Māori?<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h2><h3><strong>Great try. Keep at it!</strong></h3></h2></section><section><h3><h3><strong>Awesome, but you can do better. Keep at it!</strong></h3></h3></section><section><h3><h3><strong>Hey, not bad at all! Keep at it!</strong></h3></h3></section><section><h3><h3>Ka pai! </h3></h3></section><section><h3><h3>Perfect score! </h3></h3></section>

It’s Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week).

This year, Aotearoa marks 50 years since Te Petihana Reo Māori was presented to Parliament. Te reo Māori has been an official language in New Zealand since August 1, 1987.

Do you know your āporo from your kawhe? Test your te reo knowledge with our quiz.

If you find you need to upskill, take our short te reo Māori video power lessons.

Ko Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.

I te tau nei, e whakanui ana a Aotearoa i te huringa tau 50 o te tuku i Te Petihana Reo Māori ki te Pāremata. Kua mana te reo Māori hei reo ā-ture ki Aotearoa nō te 1 o Ākuhata, 1987.

E mōhio ana koe ki te rerenga kētanga o te āporo me te kawhe? Whakamātauhia ō mōhiotanga reo Māori ki tā mātou patapatai.

Mēnā koe e hiahia ana kia whakawhanake i tō reo, tirohia ā mātou akoranga reo Māori poto.

Got a good quiz question? Send your questions to quiz@stuff.co.nz.

