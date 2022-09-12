Quiz: Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2022
It’s Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week).
This year, Aotearoa marks 50 years since Te Petihana Reo Māori was presented to Parliament. Te reo Māori has been an official language in New Zealand since August 1, 1987.
Do you know your āporo from your kawhe? Test your te reo knowledge with our quiz.
If you find you need to upskill, take our short te reo Māori video power lessons.
Ko Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.
I te tau nei, e whakanui ana a Aotearoa i te huringa tau 50 o te tuku i Te Petihana Reo Māori ki te Pāremata. Kua mana te reo Māori hei reo ā-ture ki Aotearoa nō te 1 o Ākuhata, 1987.
E mōhio ana koe ki te rerenga kētanga o te āporo me te kawhe? Whakamātauhia ō mōhiotanga reo Māori ki tā mātou patapatai.
Mēnā koe e hiahia ana kia whakawhanake i tō reo, tirohia ā mātou akoranga reo Māori poto.
Got a good quiz question? Send your questions to quiz@stuff.co.nz.
