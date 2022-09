Quiz: Kids trivia challenge: September 19, 2022

Quiz: Kids quiz: September 19, 2022 Includes Next button now appearing on every question

Who stole Christmas in a Dr Seuss' book?

Botany is the study of ...

Zurich is the largest city in which country?

How many reindeer does Santa have?

What do you call a group of young cats all born to the same mother?

How many degrees are there in a right angle?



In the tongue-twister, who picked a peck of pickled peppers?

A salamander looks a bit like a ...

Lures, reels, rods, hooks, baits and nets are commonly used in ...

What is 222 + 83?

Great try. Keep at it!

Awesome, but you can do better. Keep at it!

Hey, not bad at all! Keep at it!

Ka pai! Try for 100 per cent tomorrow.