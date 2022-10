READ MORE:

* Quiz: Afternoon trivia challenge: October 20, 2022

* Quiz: Morning trivia challenge: October 20, 2022

* Quiz: Kids trivia challenge: October 20, 2022



CORRECTION: An earlier version of this quiz included a question regarding the birth country of the Dalai Lama. He was born in Tibet, which has since been annexed by the People's Republic of China (amended 9.55am October 21, 2022).