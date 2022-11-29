South Korea extradites suitcase murder suspect to New Zealand ... read more

Quiz: Take the three strikes trivia test for November 29, 2022

11:55, Nov 29 2022

Rank these Rolling Stones singles in chronological release order.

Test your trivia knowledge by putting items into the correct order. Use the arrows on the right to move items up or down, until you have them in the right places, according to the question of the day.

Then hit “choose” to find out if you’re correct. You get three chances, so three strikes, and you’re out. We’ve given you a little helping hand though: The answers you have right and wrong will flash green or red quickly in between chances. Just scroll up or zoom out if you can't see them.

This daily trivia quiz will be online every weekday at 12pm.

Got a good quiz theme? Send your ideas to quiz@stuff.co.nz.

Ron Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performs on stage during a concert as part of their 'Stones Sixty European Tour' on July 31, 2022 at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden.
Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images
