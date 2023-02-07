Live: PM Chris Hipkins and Australian counterpart speak after first official meeting... watch here

Quiz: Take the three strikes trivia test for February 7, 2023

11:55, Feb 07 2023

Rank these world leaders by salary from lowest (1) to highest (7).

Test your trivia knowledge by putting items into the correct order. Use the arrows on the right to move items up or down, until you have them in the right places, according to the question of the day.

Then hit “choose” to find out if you’re correct. You get three chances, so three strikes, and you’re out. We’ve given you a little helping hand though: The answers you have right and wrong will flash green or red quickly in between chances. Just scroll up or zoom out if you can't see them.

This daily trivia quiz will be online every weekday at 12pm.

Got a good quiz theme? Send your ideas to quiz@stuff.co.nz.

Where does Aussie PM Anthony Albanese fit into the world leaders pay pecking order?
Mark Baker/AP
