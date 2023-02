Quiz: Morning trivia challenge: February 9, 2023 Includes Next button now appearing on every question

How much does the Roman numeral "L" represent?

Horses, donkeys and zebras belong to which genus?

Which New Zealander discovered the proton?

Which literary character said, "Please, Sir, I want some more"

Which 79-year-old former president of Pakistan who rose to power after a coup in 1999 died in early 2023?

ChatGPT is revolutionising a branch of tech with an acronym of two letters. What are these letters?

What are the names of Hades’ henchmen in Hercules (1997)?

The Greek dish saganaki is a type of what?

In which country did the WWII Battles of El Alamein take place?



In Australian slang, what does “on the blower” mean?

Jimi Hendrix was the final performer at Woodstock festival in 1969

Where have NASA astronauts been preparing for a possible Mars mission?

Sound travels faster in air than in water

Of the last three All Blacks coaches, who has the most drawn games - Foster, Hansen or Henry?

The Eiffel Tower is nicknamed "The Iron what"?

Awesome, but you can do better. Keep at it!

Great try. Keep at it!

Hey, not bad at all! Keep at it!

Ka pai! Try for 100 per cent tomorrow.