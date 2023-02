Quiz: Morning trivia challenge: February 10, 2023 Includes Next button now appearing on every question

In the 60s musical "Hair", "When the moon is the seventh house and Jupiter aligns" what "age" is dawning?

Which value is greater? One third (1/3) or three tenths (3/10)?

Prior to the Euro, what was the unit of currency in Portugal?

Pope John Paul II was born in 1920 in what country?

What was the name of Tom Jones' first number one in 1965, and which he later sang as Carlton's guardian angel in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?

New Zealand writer Fiona Kidman's award winning novel This Mortal Boy is about one of the last people to be executed in NZ. What was their moniker?

The heat of the air as lightning passes through it is hotter than the surface of the sun

When doing the Hokey Pokey, after putting your body part in, out and in again, what do you do?

Douglas Bader is pilot who famously fought in the Battle of Britain with artificial what?

Who directed, wrote and starred in the movie Chef?

Meaning “extremely outdated”, “antediluvian” literally refers to the time before which of these Biblical events?

The last of which which wide-bodied aircraft - notably, the world's first to be produced - rolled off the production line in 2023?

With short hair and a "mellow" personality, the "Rex" is a breed of what?

Members of the traditional Japanese organised crime group are known as what?

The world's population recently surpassed seven billion people

Great try. Keep at it!

Awesome, but you can do better. Keep at it!

Hey, not bad at all! Keep at it!

Ka pai! Try for 100 per cent tomorrow.