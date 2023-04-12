Quiz: Can you tell the difference between a real photo and an AI fake?

Artificial intelligence (AI) images have begun to make the rounds on social media and some have fooled several internet users, including fake mug shots of Donald Trump and a photo of Pope Francis wearing a papal white, knee-length Balenciaga puffer jacket.

Stuff has decided to put you to the test to see if they can tell if something is real or made by artificial intelligence. Good luck!

