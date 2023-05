Quiz: Afternoon trivia challenge: May 30, 2023 Includes Next button now appearing on every question

Who designed the Guggenheim Museum in Manhattan, NY, USA?

Penguins can jump up to 4m into the air

What is the name of the heat rating test for chilli peppers?

IN THE NEWS : Which well-known weight loss company recently went into voluntary administration in Aotearoa/New Zealand and several other countries?

Who co-founded Apple Inc. alongside Steve Jobs?

"CBS" - as in the US recording and broadcasting company - stands for "What" Broadcasting System?

English, Singaporean Mandarin, Malay and what other languare are the four official language of Singapore?

Which club plays its Serie A Italian football home matches at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium?

Who was the mother of Prince Albert of Monaco?

What is the name of one of the main hormones that helps regulate sleep?

After China, which produces in excess of 7m tonnes per year, what country produces the next most number of mushrooms?

Which Caribbean island nation did the US invade in 1983?

What is the last letter of the Greek alphabet?

Which Australian city was the first to host a Summer Olympics?

Which famous actor was "waiting" for Bananarama in 1984?

