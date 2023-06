Quiz: Afternoon trivia challenge: June 7, 2023 Includes Next button now appearing on every question

Today is global "what" day?

"Vacillation" means to what?

Are "bettongs" birds, marsupials, fish or reptiles?

All Quiet on the Western Front was originally published in which language?

According to the UN, which country currently has the highest life expectancy in the world at 85 years old for men and nearly 89 for women?



Which Simpsons character starred in the 2020 short Playdate with Destiny?



What pop superstar teamed up with biscuit company Oreo to offer their "little monster" fans a limited edition themed pink cookie with green filling?

IN THE NEWS : Prior to the recent G7 meeting in Japan, Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau, met South Korean leader, Kim Jin-pyo, in South Korea - for the photo opp he adopted a stance known as what?

What social media platform originally launched as "Picaboo" before it's more famous name choice?

Which British explorer reached the navigable mouth of the Congo River in 1877?

What is the salted roe of a sturgeon called?

Which US president allowed his children to bring pets to the White House, including a small bear, a lizard, guinea pigs, a snake, a hyena, and a rabbit?

The greek mythological creature the Medusa had what as hair?

In 2012, racing car driver Lewis Hamilton announced the shock news he would be leaving McLaren to drive for which other team?

If I'm standing admiring this amazing cityscape, where am I?

