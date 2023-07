Quiz: Morning quiz: July 5, 2023 Includes Next button now appearing on every question

Last of Us star Pedro Pascal is ________-American.

Scott Robertson played rugby for which Super franchise?

Haggis is prepared using the organs of a ...

The global headquarters of the Daihatsu Motor Company are in South Korea.

Who wrote The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn?

Aconcagua is the largest _______ in South America.

Which animal has the longest lifespan of any mammal on Earth?

Which politician famously said: "Ich bin ein Berliner"?

Which member of the Friends cast studied carpentry before becoming an actor?

Which US president became known as Tricky Dicky?

Which creature might live in a formicary?

Finish the phrase: Necessity is the mother of ...

YouTube was launched in ...

Chaim Weizmann was formerly the leader of ...

Which country is known as the Land of the Rising Sun?

