Quiz: Take the three strikes trivia test for June 23, 2023

11:55, Jun 23 2023

Order these Australian cricketers from most runs scored in test matches (1) to least (7).

For this Stuff quiz, test your trivia knowledge by putting items into the correct order. Use the arrows on the right to move items up or down, until you have them in the right places, according to the question of the day.

Then hit “choose” to find out if you’re correct. You get three chances, so three strikes, and you’re out. We’ve given you a little helping hand though: The answers you have right and wrong will flash green or red quickly in between chances. Just scroll up or zoom out if you can't see them.

This daily trivia quiz will be online every weekday at 12pm.

Got a good quiz theme? Send your ideas to quiz@stuff.co.nz.

Where is Steve Smith on the list of Australia's top test run scorers?
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
