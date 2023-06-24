Take The Good Sex Project quiz

The Good Sex Project is proudly brought to you by Hell Pizza.

Join us as we dive into the world of intimacy, relationships and science in a special Stuff Quiz for The Good Sex Project podcast - a series is about good sex, good relationships, and how to have them.

To listen to The Good Sex Project , use the audio player below or click here.

Hosted by Melody Thomas, The Good Sex Project is a co-production between Stuff and Popsock Media, and made with the support of NZ on Air. The podcast series is about good sex, good relationships, and how to have them.

Stuff Hosted by Melody Thomas, the podcast series is about good sex, good relationships, and how to have them.

Follow the show on Apple, Spotify - or any other podcast app - to get instant, automatic access to new episodes. For more content follow @goodsexproject on Instagram.