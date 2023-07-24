Quiz: Take the three strikes trivia test for July 24, 2023

The Telegraph recently asked readers what they thought the ‘greatest country on Earth’ is. 30,000 people voted.

What did they decide?

Arrange these countries from best (1) to worst (7) according to the results of The Telegraph poll.

READ MORE:

* Quiz: Take the three strikes trivia test for June 23, 2023

* Quiz: Take the three strikes trivia test for May 4, 2022

* Quiz: Take the three strikes trivia test for March 10, 2022

* Quiz: Take the three strikes trivia test for February 8, 2022

