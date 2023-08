Quiz: Afternoon trivia challenge: August 22, 2023 Includes Next button now appearing on every question

Which of these is highest above Earth?

The de Havilland DH.89 Dragon Rapide is a type of what?

Who wrote the play A Man For All Seasons?

What sport takes place in a 4.55m diameter circle?



Who composed the 1812 Overture?

Which of these countries is largest by land area?

How many dice are used in the game Yahtzee?

The US Thanksgiving turkey tradition started with the Pilgrim Fathers eating it for their first dinner to celebrate settling the new colony

IN THE NEWS : Which 80s TV show is Ryan Reynold's production company bringing back?

Helium as one of the most abundant elements on our planet has an unlimited supply

How many litres of saliva does an average human produce each day?

If apple pips are chewed, amygdalin is released, which in turn can release which poisonous chemical compound?

Allemagne is the French name for which country?

Diatoms, protozoans and tiny crustaceans make up the collection of sea life on which many fish and whales feed, known as what?

"After all, tomorrow is another day" is the famous final line of which film?

