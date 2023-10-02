Watch live: National fronts as Luxon pulls out of Press Leaders debate ... read more

Quiz: Take the three strikes trivia test for October 2, 2023

11:55, Oct 02 2023
The crimes in Se7en are inspired by the Seven Deadly Sins. Put the sins in order as they are uncovered in the film.
Stuff
The crimes in Se7en are inspired by the Seven Deadly Sins. Put the sins in order as they are uncovered in the film.