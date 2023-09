Quiz: Morning quiz: September 29, 2023 Includes Next button now appearing on every question

Which town was previously known as Campbelltown?



Which country's national anthem has no words?



In Australia, which type of retailer is Coles?

Which country was the first to legalise same sex unions?

Which art period is the most recent?

Used to describe appetisers,"amuse bouche" literally means, it amuses the ...

The Kepler Track is named after Johannes Kepler who was an ...



Which type of accent is applied here: ç?

Dorian, diminished and lydian are terms related to ...



Which Marvel character was originally meant to be grey in colour?

The region of Bohemia lies within which modern country?

Which instalment of the Before Trilogy is set in Paris?

Which bone in the human body that is not connected to any other bone?

The protagonist of the book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is Dorothy ...

What beverage's name means "water of life"?

