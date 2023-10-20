news
National
World
the forever project
Politics
Business
prosper
rural
Technology
Sport
Rugby
voices & in depth
perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Spotlight
Stuff Nation
Cartoons
Podcasts
living
Travel
Homed
LifeStyle
Entertainment
Complex
Motoring
Food & Wine
Oddstuff
regions
northland
Auckland
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
hawke's bay
manawatu
Wairarapa
wellington
nelson
marlborough
West Coast
canterbury
south canterbury
otago
southland
more
Weather
Quizzes
Puzzles
Newsletters
about stuff
contribute
Advertising
Careers
Privacy
Contact
stuff family
neighbourly
mags4gifts
Ensemble
stuff events
stuff coupons
National
Quizzes
Stuff Quiz: Afternoon trivia challenge: October 20, 2023
Paul Bugeja
15:00, Oct 20 2023
Facebook
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email
<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h2>What is the common nickname given to Australian state Tasmania?</h2><ul><li>Apple Isle</li><li>Orange Isle</li><li>Lemon Isle</li><li>Banana Isle</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>With which sport would you associate Tea Olive, Camellia, White Dogwood and Carolina Cherry?</h3><ul><li>Boxing</li><li>Tennis</li><li>Golf</li><li>Bocce</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the first PM of which country?</h3><ul><li>Sri Lanka</li><li>India</li><li>Pakistan</li><li>Cambodia</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What did the legendary Lady of the Lake give to King Arthur?</h3><ul><li>A kiss</li><li>A sword</li><li>A rose</li><li>A child</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The siege of Donegal, which occured during a war in the 17th century, was in which country?</h3><ul><li>Wales</li><li>Ireland</li><li>Italy</li><li>Spain</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Written by Neil Diamond, which song was UB40's first No 1 UK hit?</h3><ul><li>Sweet Caroline</li><li>Red Red Wine</li><li>Solitary Man</li><li>Cracklin' Rose</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“This above all; to thine own self be true” comes from which Shakespeare play?</h3><ul><li>Macbeth</li><li>Romeo & Juliet</li><li>Hamlet</li><li>Othello</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Jimmy Wales co-founded which online site in 2001?</h3><ul><li>Wikipedia</li><li>Facebook</li><li>Google</li><li>Alta Vista</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>IN THE NEWS: Grandmaster Hans Niemann was forced recently to deny cheating using what during a chess game?</h3><ul><li>A sex toy</li><li>A listening device</li><li>Google Glass eyewear</li><li>Secret hand signals</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Ants lay down a trail of chemicals commonly known as what?</h3><ul><li>Phobics</li><li>Pheromones</li><li>Pharynxes</li><li>Photonics</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Lisa Simpson from the animated TV classic plays which of these instrument?</h3><ul><li>Saxophone</li><li>Electric guitar</li><li>Drums</li><li>Oboe</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Grand Union canal links which two UK cities?</h3><ul><li>Glasgow and Edinburgh</li><li>London and Birmingham</li><li>Manchester and Newcastle</li><li>London and Cardiff</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What colour is spider blood?</h3><ul><li>Red</li><li>Blue</li><li>Black</li><li>Yellow</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Polish city of Gdansk was previously known by what German name?</h3><ul><li>Danzig</li><li>Dresden</li><li>Dusseldorf</li><li>Dortmund</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious is from which musical?</h3><ul><li> Mary Poppins</li><li>Chitty Chitty Bang Bang</li><li>Calamity Jane</li><li>Westside Story</li></ul></section>
Got a good quiz question? Send your questions to
quiz@stuff.co.nz
Stanislav Filippov/AP
IN THE NEWS: Grandmaster Hans Niemann was forced recently to deny cheating using what during a chess game?
Facebook
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email