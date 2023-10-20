Stuff Quiz: Afternoon trivia challenge: October 20, 2023

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h2>What is the common nickname given to Australian state Tasmania?</h2><ul><li>Apple Isle</li><li>Orange Isle</li><li>Lemon Isle</li><li>Banana Isle</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>With which sport would you associate Tea Olive, Camellia, White Dogwood and Carolina Cherry?</h3><ul><li>Boxing</li><li>Tennis</li><li>Golf</li><li>Bocce</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the first PM of which country?</h3><ul><li>Sri Lanka</li><li>India</li><li>Pakistan</li><li>Cambodia</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What did the legendary Lady of the Lake give to King Arthur?</h3><ul><li>A kiss</li><li>A sword</li><li>A rose</li><li>A child</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The siege of Donegal, which occured during a war in the 17th century, was in which country?</h3><ul><li>Wales</li><li>Ireland</li><li>Italy</li><li>Spain</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Written by Neil Diamond, which song was UB40's first No 1 UK hit?</h3><ul><li>Sweet Caroline</li><li>Red Red Wine</li><li>Solitary Man</li><li>Cracklin' Rose</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“This above all; to thine own self be true” comes from which Shakespeare play?</h3><ul><li>Macbeth</li><li>Romeo & Juliet</li><li>Hamlet</li><li>Othello</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Jimmy Wales co-founded which online site in 2001?</h3><ul><li>Wikipedia</li><li>Facebook</li><li>Google</li><li>Alta Vista</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>IN THE NEWS: Grandmaster Hans Niemann was forced recently to deny cheating using what during a chess game?</h3><ul><li>A sex toy</li><li>A listening device</li><li>Google Glass eyewear</li><li>Secret hand signals</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Ants lay down a trail of chemicals commonly known as what?</h3><ul><li>Phobics</li><li>Pheromones</li><li>Pharynxes</li><li>Photonics</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Lisa Simpson from the animated TV classic plays which of these instrument?</h3><ul><li>Saxophone</li><li>Electric guitar</li><li>Drums</li><li>Oboe</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Grand Union canal links which two UK cities?</h3><ul><li>Glasgow and Edinburgh</li><li>London and Birmingham</li><li>Manchester and Newcastle</li><li>London and Cardiff</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What colour is spider blood?</h3><ul><li>Red</li><li>Blue</li><li>Black</li><li>Yellow</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Polish city of Gdansk was previously known by what German name?</h3><ul><li>Danzig</li><li>Dresden</li><li>Dusseldorf</li><li>Dortmund</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious is from which musical?</h3><ul><li> Mary Poppins</li><li>Chitty Chitty Bang Bang</li><li>Calamity Jane</li><li>Westside Story</li></ul></section>