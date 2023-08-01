Brain Busters Kids Quiz: August 1, 2023

<section><h2>Brain Busters Daily Quiz - 1st August 2023</h2></section><section><h2><h2>In what order were these objects invented? </h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2>What is a Māori way to say thirty?</h2><h2> </h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which modern-day location was the Battle of Waterloo fought in?</h2><h2><p> </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>In 'We're Going On A Bear Hunt', where is the bear?</h2><h2><p> </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>(3³)+9</h2><h2><p> </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Selina Kyle is the alias of what villain?</h2><h2> </h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Complete the sentence with the correctly spelt word. The … holds the pieces together.</h2><h2><strong> </strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which of these time periods was the most recent?</h2><h2><p> </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Arrange these animals by their gestation period, shortest to longest.<p> </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Kelvin, Fahrenheit and Celsius are all measurements of what?</h2><h2><p> </p></h2></h3></section><section><h2><h2><strong>You did well, but keep practicing!</strong></h2></h2><p><table role="presentation" style="width:950.406px;height:47.7812px;"><tbody><tr><td><p>It might be time to hit the library if you want to be on Brain Busters! </p><p>Thanks for taking the quiz... Come back again tomorrow for a new set of questions!</p></td></tr></tbody></table><p> </p></p></section><section><h3><h2><h2><strong>Great job!</strong></h2></h2></h3><p>You've got great quiz knowledge! Come back again tomorrow to try your skills with a new set of questions.</p></section><section><h3><h2><h2><strong>Excellent result!</strong></h2></h2></h3><p>With skills like that, you could be a Brain Buster! Come back tomorrow for a new set of quiz questions.</p></section>