Quiz: Brain Busters kids quiz: September 29, 2023

Brain Busters Daily Quiz - 29th September

Which is not a chess piece: king, queen or princess?

Complete the sentence with the correctly spelt word. There is a .... tree in my garden.

Which one of these substances, by pH, is most basic?

How many is tekau mā toru?

What is the first letter in the word "psychology"?

Which Olympic sport features clothing designed to conduct electricity?

92-35=

On which New Zealand island are the Waimakariri and Clutha rivers?

From left to right, arrange these ring colours in the Olympic Symbol.

Which is not a canal: Suez, Panama or Ruapehu?

You did well, but keep practicing! It might be time to hit the library if you want to be on Brain Busters! Thanks for taking the quiz... Come back again tomorrow for a new set of questions!

Great job! You've got great quiz knowledge! Come back again tomorrow to try your skills with a new set of questions.