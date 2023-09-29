Quiz: Brain Busters kids quiz: September 29, 2023

<section><h2>Brain Busters Daily Quiz - 29th September</h2></section><section><h2><h2> Which is not a chess piece: king, queen or princess?</h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2> Complete the sentence with the correctly spelt word. There is a .... tree in my garden.</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2></h2><h2> Which one of these substances, by pH, is most basic?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2></h2><h2> How many is tekau mā toru?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2> What is the first letter in the word "psychology"?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2></h2><h2> Which Olympic sport features clothing designed to conduct electricity?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2></h2><h2> 92-35=</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>On which New Zealand island are the Waimakariri and Clutha rivers?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>From left to right, arrange these ring colours in the Olympic Symbol. </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which is not a canal: Suez, Panama or Ruapehu? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h2><h2><strong>You did well, but keep practicing!</strong></h2></h2><p><table role="presentation" style="width:950.406px;height:47.7812px;"><tbody><tr><td><p>It might be time to hit the library if you want to be on Brain Busters! </p><p>Thanks for taking the quiz... Come back again tomorrow for a new set of questions!</p></td></tr></tbody></table><p> </p></p></section><section><h3><h2><h2><strong>Great job!</strong></h2></h2></h3><p>You've got great quiz knowledge! Come back again tomorrow to try your skills with a new set of questions.</p></section><section><h3><h2><h2><strong>Excellent result!</strong></h2></h2></h3><p>With skills like that, you could be a Brain Buster! Come back tomorrow for a new set of quiz questions.</p></section>