Quiz: Brain Busters Kids Quiz: October 13, 2023

Brain Busters Daily Quiz - 13th October

Mexico City is the capital of which country?

Complete the sentence with the correctly spelt word. The role playing game had an ........ feature.

Arrange these planets by average temperature, coldest to hottest.

What part of the body is viewed as the "most tapu" or most sacred part?

Honshu, Hokkaido and Kyushu are the largest islands of which Asian country?

John Wilkes Booth assassinated which American president?

17 plus 47 equals

What bird was traditionally said to deliver babies?

Arrange these languages by how many people in the world can speak them, from most to least.

What was the capital of New Zealand in the 1990s?

You did well, but keep practicing! It might be time to hit the library if you want to be on Brain Busters! Thanks for taking the quiz... Come back again tomorrow for a new set of questions!

Great job! You've got great quiz knowledge! Come back again tomorrow to try your skills with a new set of questions.