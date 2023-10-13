Quiz: Brain Busters Kids Quiz: October 13, 2023

news
<section><h2>Brain Busters Daily Quiz - 13th October</h2></section><section><h2>Mexico City is the capital of which country?</h2></section><section><h3>Complete the sentence with the correctly spelt word. The role playing game had an ........ feature.</h3></section><section><h3>Arrange these planets by average temperature, coldest to hottest.</h3></section><section><h3>What part of the body is viewed as the "most tapu" or most sacred part?</h3></section><section><h3>Honshu, Hokkaido and Kyushu are the largest islands of which Asian country?</h3></section><section><h3>John Wilkes Booth assassinated which American president?</h3></section><section><h3>17 plus 47 equals</h3></section><section><h3><p>What bird was traditionally said to deliver babies?</p></h3></section><section><h3>Arrange these languages by how many people in the world can speak them, from most to least.</h3></section><section><h3>What was the capital of New Zealand in the 1990s?</h3></section><section><h2><h2><strong>You did well, but keep practicing!</strong></h2></h2><p><table role="presentation" style="width:950.406px;height:47.7812px;"><tbody><tr><td><p>It might be time to hit the library if you want to be on Brain Busters! </p><p>Thanks for taking the quiz... Come back again tomorrow for a new set of questions!</p></td></tr></tbody></table><p> </p></p></section><section><h3><h2><h2><strong>Great job!</strong></h2></h2></h3><p>You've got great quiz knowledge! Come back again tomorrow to try your skills with a new set of questions.</p></section><section><h3><h2><h2><strong>Excellent result!</strong></h2></h2></h3><p>With skills like that, you could be a Brain Buster! Come back tomorrow for a new set of quiz questions.</p></section>
