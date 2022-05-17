Quit discriminating against LGBTQI, Pacific urged

May 17 is the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Pacific island governments are being urged to stop discriminating against those in the LGBTQI community, as the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is marked.

IDAHOT is observed annually on May 17 with events organised in over 130 countries to raise awareness on the struggle and work of those in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and intersex community.

Pacific Sexual and Gender Diversity Network chief executive Isikeli Vulavou said the Pacific needed to stay committed to bringing about a region that is free from discrimination and violence, where people are free to love and be who they really are.

LGBTQI individuals continued to face violence, exclusion, and discrimination daily and many countries retained harsh punishments against homosexuality, Vulavou said.

The Network urged the parliaments and people of Cook Islands, Kiribati, PNG, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Tuvalu to decriminalise LGBTQI people in their countries.

They were not criminals but were active citizens in their communities and contributed to nation building, Vulavou said.