Residents' relief after State Highway 57 made safe again

Molly Page is pleased she can again turn safely into her property.

Residents living on a busy state highway near the Horowhenua town of Levin are relieved it is safe again to turn into their properties as roadside barriers are moved.

The barriers appeared three months ago alongside sections of State Highway 57, stopping residents from safely pulling to the left on the road's shoulder to allow traffic to pass before turning right into their driveways in the 100kmh road.

After complaints from residents to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, and inquires by RNZ, the barriers are being moved in eight locations near driveways to give residents more room to pull over.

The barrier opposite the driveway of SH57 resident Molly Page was moved in early August, giving her 2.5 metres of road shoulder, up from 1.5m.

She said she again had safe access to her property.

"Now, in my car, I can pull off the road completely. I've got enough area where I can come off the road and come up alongside the barriers.

"It's just safer."

Jimmy Ellingham/RNZ The barrier opposite Molly Page's driveway has been moved back a metre.

After the barrier was installed she said she didn't have room to pull to the left without sticking out into the road, something she wasn't comfortable with given the speeds people drive at on that section of highway.

So she would slow well before reaching her property and stop in her lane and wait to turn, while hoping nobody would rear end her.

In June, Waka Kotahi said the road was wider than it was previously and wider painted centre lines gave motorists room to pass those who had pulled to the left.

It said the new barriers had induced a "shying effect" in motorists, who didn't want to get too close to them.

But it also said it would listen to residents' concerns, and Page said she was happy changes had been made.

"It's been fixed. I'm just really thankful that they did it and the stress of the whole thing has been reduced.

"It's got to be safer. They listened."

Waka Kotahi regional manager, infrastructure delivery, Rob Partridge said work moving barriers at eight sites was expected to be done by mid-September.

The installation of safety barriers was continuing on the Kimberley Road section of SH57.

"We do not currently have a cost for relocating the safety barriers at the eight locations. However, this will be limited to costs for labour and traffic management, as the safety barrier materials are able to be reused."