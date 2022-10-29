Crown apologises to Taranaki iwi Ngāti Maru for 'horrific' actions

All eight iwi in the Taranaki region have now finalised a treaty settlement.

The Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister says detailing the Crown's "horrific" actions against a Taranaki iwi during its official apology today was an emotional affair.

Ngāti Maru, whose rohe lies inland in eastern Taranaki, had most of its land confiscated despite having little to do with the battles in coastal Taranaki.

Andrew Little gave the Crown apology to the iwi at Te Upoko o te Whenua Marae at Tarata.

Little said it was touching to give rangatahi framed copies of land titles that were stolen from their tūpuna.

Mana whenua have waited since the start of the pandemic for an in-person apology.

"The Crown Apology is usually delivered at the Deed of Settlement signing, but the pandemic restrictions at that time meant many Ngāti Maru were not able to attend.

“I made a commitment to Ngāti Maru that we would have a separate event in their rohe so as many Ngāti Maru as possible could witness this significant moment in our history," Little said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Andrew Little gave the Crown apology to the iwi at Te Upoko o te Whenua Marae at Tarata (file photo).

The Crown acknowledged a number of acts and omissions of the Treaty of Waitangi in regard to its treatment of Ngāti Maru, including its unjust and indiscriminate raupatu (confiscation) of half their tribal lands, the unjust treatment and exile of Ngāti Maru peoples, its unconscionable actions at Parihaka, and actions which rendered the iwi almost completely landless, a statement from Little said.

The connection between Ngāti Maru and their whenua was severed as a result, and generations of their people had suffered economic, social, cultural and spiritual hardship.

"I am pleased that this day has come and I was finally able to fulfil my commitment to deliver this apology to so many people who have waited so long.

“This final step marks a day of restoration, partnership and it is my sincere hope that this settlement brings a vibrant future for all Ngāti Maru," Little said.

The Ngāti Maru rohe is centred on the inland Waitara River valley, east to the Whanganui River and its tributaries, and west to Mount Taranaki. The iwi has approximately 2800 registered members.

In recognition of today's events, Ngāti Maru named the day 'Te Pūaotanga mai o Maru i te Atatū - the reawakening and re-emergence of Ngāti Maru'.

