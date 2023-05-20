Stuart Nash backs Labour's new candidate for Napier, Mark Hutchinson

Businessman Mark Hutchinson has been selected by the Labour Party to run in the Napier electorate.

The Labour Party has revealed its new candidate to contest the Napier seat in this year’s general election – businessman Mark Hutchinson.

Current Napier MP Stuart Nash will retire from politics at the election after being stripped of his ministerial portfolios due to multiple misdemeanours, including breaking Cabinet confidentiality and criticising a judicial decision.

Mark Hutchinson was also a leadership consultant and former clinical psychologist, who grew up in Napier and moved back there 13 years ago to develop his business.

It was an honour to be selected, he said.

“I’ve had a career and built a business working closely with some of our country’s most senior leaders on serious issues. This has given me an understanding of how to get things done both in the public and private sector,” Hutchinson said.

“I am standing so I can take that experience and ensure Napier continues to have a strong local voice in Parliament and in the Chris Hipkins government.”

Nash extended his support for Hutchinson, noting his business nous and leadership experience.

“He’s also a great guy who I know will do a fantastic job representing the people of Napier down in Parliament and on the ground here.”

Hutchinson will be standing against National Party candidate Katie Nimon, who is currently Hawke’s Bay Regional Council's transport manager.

It’s Nimon’s second crack at the seat, after losing to Nash by 4525 votes in the 2020 general election.