Work exclusion zone created to protect nesting kiwi at Taranaki bypass

Workers constructing the Mt Messenger bypass in Taranaki have created a 40-metre work exclusion zone around a nesting kiwi.

Waka Kotahi says a kiwi named Tom is incubating eggs laid by his mate Jackie.

Tom is one of 17 kiwi in the project area that ecologists for the Mt Messenger Alliance are monitoring via transmitters on the birds' legs.

The monitoring data provides information such as breeding status and how long a bird was out the previous night.

Regular sweeps with a kiwi conservation dog are also done to ensure no birds have moved into the construction area.

Waka Kotahi said it became aware that Tom was sitting on eggs due to his reduced activity at night.

"As soon as we knew he had the eggs, we put the exclusion zone in place so he can incubate in peace," Alliance environmental manager Leigh Old said.

After at least 40 days of incubation have passed, Old said the eggs would be lifted for future hatching at the Crombie Lockwood Kiwi Burrow in Wairakei.

"After hatching, the chicks are cared for until they reach about 1kg, when they're big and strong enough to fight off stoats. At that point we'll bring them home and release them in a pest-controlled part of the project area, well away from any construction activity," Old said.

Save the Kiwi executive director Michelle Impey said protecting the kiwi was a responsibility that all New Zealanders should take on.

"News like this, that a portion of a significant roading project has essentially been put on pause to prioritise this taonga species and create space for active kiwi conservation is incredibly uplifting. New Zealand needs more organisations that are willing to put conservation at the forefront of its operations."

Alliance manager Tony Pink said the project's kiwi monitoring work was part of a broader commitment to deliver major environmental benefits to a forest seriously damaged by predators and pests such as rats, stoats, possums, pigs and goats.

"Without doubt this is an environmental project as much as a roading project," Pink said.

Other construction work outside the exclusion site will continue.