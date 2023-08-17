'We've lost everything': Owners of unsaleable, uninsurable homes in Nelson

Julie Ambrose and Geoff Moffett with the exposed slope behind their home.

It has been a year since severe weather caused flooding and extensive damage across Nelson, but some people are still waiting to learn what will become of their damaged properties.

A state of emergency was declared on 17 August 2022 after days of prolonged rain. The Maitai River banks burst, about 1200 people were evacuated from their homes and the rain caused more than 500 slips across the region.

A year on, 13 homes are still red-stickered and cannot be occupied, while 68 are yellow-stickered - leaving the owners in limbo.

Some say they feel forgotten about and want government help similar to that offered to people whose properties were wrecked in Cyclone Gabrielle.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Homes are flooded by the Maitai River in Nelson. Video first published on August 18, 2022.

Julie Ambrose visits the garden of her red-stickered home on the Tāhunanui Hills most days, tending to the plants she nurtured for close to 20 years.

"I've spent so much time in it that to see it all devastated and to think that we might never be able to come back here, it brings tears to my eyes.

"It is just a real wrench ... we love everything about this house, we don't know how we can ever have that again."

Samantha Gee/RNZ The red sticker on Julie Ambrose and Geoff Moffett's home.

Her partner, Geoff Moffett, said about 1000 tonnes of debris came down on their property and their neighbour's property last August.

The steep slope behind their homes, which was once covered in trees and vegetation, is now bare and exposed and studded with rocks.

Moffett said geotechnical reports showed to secure the slope behind both properties with sprayed concrete would cost about $6 million.

He believed they were in the same position as many people after Cyclone Gabrielle, with a home that was not safe to live in and remediation work that was unaffordable.

Samantha Gee/RNZ The exposed slope behind Julie Ambrose and Geoff Moffett's house which has left their house red-stickered.

"We're left with nowhere else to go, unless we get some government and council support, there's no EQC [payout] that covers what we need to do or insurance because the house is largely undamaged."

"If we don't get some assistance, we're left with a house which is basically uninsurable and unsaleable, so we've lost everything."

Further along the driveway, neighbours Andy and Simone Kenton's house is red-stickered and they have also been out of their home for the past year.

The Kentons have spent about $10,000 on geotechnical reports to determine if their house could ever be safe to return to.

Samantha Gee/RNZ Andy Kenton stands on his driveway outside his red-stickered home.

"They've basically said that the only way to make this property safe is to fully anchor the top of the bank, and fully shotcrete the bank.

“For our property alone, that's $4.5 million and I believe another $1.5m for our neighbours, so it's way more than what the properties are worth."

With the unstable bank above them, their house remains red-stickered and the couple, whose grandchildren live with them, have agreed that they would not return.

"We own a business that we've had for 22 years and we've accepted an offer to get out of our business and sell our assets, to be able to use the money for either renting or purchasing another property."

Geoff Moffett/RNZ A power line down across Andy Kenton’s fence and some of the debris before the clean-up.