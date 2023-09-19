Road woes lead to renaming in Taranaki

Pembroke Rd, which intersects with Stratford’s main street Broadway, pictured, is to be renamed. (file photo)

Residents of a Taranaki road have to send out change of address notices - but they have not moved an inch.

Pembroke Rd in Stratford is to renamed and properties on it renumbered to address inconsistencies, including missing numbers and double ups.

Information NZ identified the problem and instructed the district council to find a solution.

Pembroke Rd - which intersects Broadway/ State Highway 3 - will be given the new names Pembroke Road East and Pembroke Road West and both roads will be renumbered.

The property numbering inconsistencies occurred over time, as new housing was added across the boundaries of the former Stratford borough and county councils.

The letter R was added to rural Pembroke Road properties to differentiate them from those in the town with the same number.

Stratford District Council environmental officer Rachael Otter said correct street numbering was important, because it helped emergency services and organisations such as New Zealand Post and utility providers to find the right address quickly.

The changes would come into effect straight away, she said.

“Residents of the old Pembroke Road had been advised of their new addresses and asked to change their details with their utility providers, and any other organisation that they have their address with, as if they were moving house.”

Rachael Otter said the residents had been fantastic to deal with during the process.

“We know changing addresses can be annoying and they'll have to go through that process too, but we've got a solution in place that corrects the issues, while retaining the history around the Pembroke Road name.

“I want to personally thank the residents for their time and patience.”

The council had notified emergency services, NZ Post, and Powerco of the change, and new street signs would be erected soon.