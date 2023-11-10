Taranaki school students warned about 'sextortion' messages

Police are warning people in Taranaki about a sextortion scheme happening in the region.

Taranaki schools have been warned by police that students are being extorted for money after sending nude photographs.

On Thursday, Taranaki intermediate and high schools were asked by police to send out a message warning students and parents.

“Students are being contacted via social media platforms (Instagram, Tik Tok, Snapchat, etc). A picture of either a naked male or female will be posted to them, with a message to send a nude back,” the police message said.

“Once the student sends a nude back, they are told that if they don't pay money, the picture will be posted on their family members' social media accounts.

“Please be on the lookout, and if you become aware of this please contact the police.”

Schools contacted by RNZ said they had sent the message out to parents as requested, or were planning to, but none spoken to had any knowledge of this happening to their students.

Police would not say which schools had reported these incidents, but referred RNZ to a press released issued in February regarding “sextortion”.

In the release, Detective Sergeant Dan Wright defined sextortion as “online blackmail that involves someone persuading you to send them sexual images or videos of yourself and then threatening to share them with others unless you pay them money, agree to send more photos or even move funds for them”.

Police received 618 reports of sextortion between 2020 and the end of 2022, and of these, 54 percent of victims were males under the age of 25.

The youngest reported victims were two 10-year-old children.

“This is organised crime committed by offenders who often pose as someone similar in age to the person they are talking with,” Wright said.

“They will rely on threats and aggressive behaviour to get you to send them what they want - it is important to remember you are not to blame and there is help available.”

Inglewood High School principal and Taranaki Secondary Schools Principals' Association chairperson Rosey Mabin said inappropriate cellphone use was widespread, and not just among teenagers.

“Adults do silly things on their cellphones, too,” she said.

Schools were often the place where these issues came to light, Mabin said.

“Sometimes we end up having to unravel situations that are not of our making, or haven't happened in school time.”

Parents have a role to play in keeping their kids safe online.

“It's really important that parents are actively involved in monitoring their teenager's use of their cellphones, and what they're doing on various social media platforms.

“How you do that is not necessarily straightforward, but there are ways -- and I know lots of parents who do their level best.”

How to spot the risk of sextortion

Meeting on one app, then being encouraged to continue a conversation on a different platform

Inconsistencies with a profile or language, and signs that English is a second language

Introduction of sexualised conversations

The other person says their webcam or microphone is not working to hide their identity

Advice for victims

Avoid sending any more images or videos - even if they are threatening you

Even if you comply with their demands, they could target you again

Save any online chat and immediately take screenshots - this is important evidence for police

Block the profile

Report the content to the platform (Facebook, Snapchat, PornHub etc) it is on and request the content is removed

Make a report to Police (via 105) or Netsafe.

For parents and caregivers

Supervise children online

Have open conversations, often, about their online activities

Research and then check online privacy settings, perhaps turn off location settings, set profiles to private, or turn off chat functions

Be approachable if your child needs help -- coming forward is not always easy.

Where to get help

NZ Police

Victim Support 0800 842 846

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00

Rape Prevention Education

Empowerment Trust

HELP Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655 - push 0 at the menu

Safe to talk: a 24/7 confidential helpline for survivors, support people and those with harmful sexual behaviour: 0800044334

Male Survivors Aotearoa

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) 022 344 0496.

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.