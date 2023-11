This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close view of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Eleven New Zealanders left Gaza via the Rafah crossing overnight.

They were met by MFAT's Egypt consular team and provided with immediate support. MFAT says it is working "around the clock" to get the remaining NZ citizens and permanent residents out of Gaza.

MFAT last week said 20 New Zealanders were trying to leave Gaza.