Government investments approved despite links to human rights abuses

Stuff Circuit's documentary Deleted exposes New Zealand business and political links to a Chinese company involved in human rights violations against Uyghurs and investigates the extrajudicial imprisonment of the brother of a Uyghur New Zealander.

A government seed fund knew a Chinese tech giant had been blacklisted for human rights violations, but went ahead with investments in New Zealand companies that had partnered with the Chinese business.

A Stuff Circuit investigation revealed the government, through Aspire NZ Seed Fund, had a stake in two companies – Rocos Global and LearnCoach – with business and financial links to Chinese firm iFlytek.

Concerns about iFlytek’s role in human rights abuses have been raised publicly since 2017. In October 2019, the US government put iFlytek on a trade blacklist.

Aspire, which is owned by government venture capital fund NZGCP, invested twice in Rocos – in 2018 and 2019 – and bought a stake in LearnCoach in December 2020.

Watch Stuff Circuit’s documentary Deleted about the links between government-funded NZ companies and the persecution of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China

LearnCoach is a platform for online schooling. It had partnered with iFlytek in April 2020 in a “strategic cooperation”.

The government investment fund that owns Aspire learned that iFlytek had been placed on a US trade blacklist when it made a second investment in Rocos, in late 2019.

Aspire was therefore also aware of that blacklisting when it took its 2.2 per cent stake in LearnCoach.

While the government stakeholding might be small, associate professor of China studies Timothy Grose told Stuff Circuit, “It's not about the quantity of the partnership or the quantity of the shareholding but that the shareholding exists at all.”

Stuff Circuit Stuff Circuit’s documentary Deleted shows New Zealand companies partnered with a Chinese tech giant blacklisted for human rights violations against Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Aspire said under its current policy, based on UN Principles for Responsible Investment, there was no restriction on the investments, and it was advised there was nothing wrong with iFlytek being an indirect investor in the Kiwi start-ups.

However, Aspire is now reviewing the investments in Rocos and LearnCoach, and its overall investment policy, saying it “recognises that its Crown ownership requires it to remain aware of international geopolitical events and their potential impact on its investee companies and reputation”.

The revelations were embarrassing for a government that says it’s taken a strong stance on the treatment of Uyghurs.

iFlytek specialises in robots and artificial intelligence and is the leading provider of voiceprint technology, used to capture voice recordings of the minority Muslim Uyghur people in Xinjiang, China, which are then stored in a database, a serious breach of human rights.

LearnCoach co-founder and CEO David Cameron said in a statement to Stuff Circuit: “We were not aware of these allegations made against iFlytek at the time of receiving funding from them (in September 2020), and we’re taking these claims very seriously.”

However, Aspire yesterday said its investment in LearnCoach in December 2020 was made on the basis that there were “no direct investments” by iFlytek and it had “no management control” over the company – which raises questions over what information was shared between Aspire and LearnCoach.

Aspire says it applied “standard commercial screening, due diligence and legal review practices” to the investments.

Aspire’s stake in Auckland robotics company Rocos Global is 3.5 per cent. Rocos Global ended its partnership with iFlytek after facing questions for the Stuff Circuit documentary Deleted.

