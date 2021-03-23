Call for New Zealand to take Uyghur refugees

Stuff Circuit's documentary Deleted exposes New Zealand business and political links to a Chinese company involved in human rights violations against Uyghurs and investigates the extrajudicial imprisonment of the brother of a Uyghur New Zealander.

The government is being urged to accept Uyghur refugees under the Refugee Quota Programme, to “help some of the most persecuted of people find safety”.

A coalition of organisations will today Tuesday present a petition and open letter asking MPs to “put words into action and help the Uyghur community abroad who escaped China from persecution but [are] living in limbo”.

The Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, China, has been subjected to a long-term campaign of oppression by the Chinese government, which several countries are now describing as genocide.

The letter is written by Auckland Peace Action, Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa NZ, Peace Action Wellington, and the Khadija Leadership Network, on behalf of the New Zealand Uyghur community, “who also fear for their safety, and therefore prefer to remain anonymous”.

“Uyghur refugees cannot go back home as they are facing severe persecution, and are amongst the most vulnerable of diaspora groups,” the letter says.

The letter says thousands of Uyghurs in several countries need urgent help because they face uncertainty including the risk of being deported back to China.

“We request the New Zealand Government to accept Uyghur refugees as part of the Refugee Quota Programme, so they can safely settle here and build their future without fear of being persecuted.”

The quota is for refugees who have been identified by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as in need of resettlement. Acceptance under the programme would mean prioritising Uyghur refugee applications, making the process much faster than a routine application.

Founder and CEO of the Khadija Leadership Network, Tayyaba Khan, told Stuff Circuit New Zealanders have stood up against some of the biggest human rights violations, including apartheid in South Africa and providing refuge to Syrians and Rohingya.

“The situation requires for us to equally tap into our moral compass when it comes to China.”

In July 2020, New Zealand’s annual refugee quota increased to 1500 places. Immigration NZ says the quota will not be met in 2020/21 due to the global impact of Covid-19.

Khan said the immediate focus should be on family members of Uyghurs already in New Zealand.

“These individuals are currently in Xinjiang”, she said. “However, there are refugees in third countries like Turkey and Thailand who could easily be assisted through our refugee programme.

“We know of people in third countries who would love nothing more than to return to their home, but given the current situation ... they want some safety, stability, and rights to necessities of life.”

Tayyaba Khan of the Khadija Leadership Network says Uyghur refugees deserve safety and stability in the face of persecution by the Chinese government.

Khan described the government’s handling of the Uyghur crisis as “soft and diplomatic”.

“Why are we not taking a harder stance over what has now been described as a genocide? Do these lives not matter to us?”

The petition and letter will be received by Green MP and foreign affairs spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman, who told Stuff Circuit she has “personally heard numerous accounts of abuse, disappearance, and scare tactics against our local Uyghur community and their family back home”.

“The extreme abuses against the Uyghur people by the Chinese Government are well documented. We as a nation have a legal and moral obligation to take a harder line on human rights violations, even when they are committed by our trading partners, to provide refuge to victims of persecution.”

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman says New Zealand has a moral and legal obligation to take a harder line on human rights violations.

Referencing the recent Stuff Circuit documentary Deleted, which she said “revealed a sinister link between Aotearoa and Chinese companies involved in this atrocity,” Gharaman said New Zealand needs to “hold to account our own businesses when they are involved in such abuses.”

The open letter has so far been signed by more than 1000 people. It will be handed over, along with a petition, on the steps of Parliament at 12.30 today.