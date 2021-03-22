Government told of potential problem with Chinese tech firm partnership. 'If there is a problem, then don't do it!'

Stuff Circuit's documentary Deleted exposes New Zealand business and political links to a Chinese company involved in human rights violations against Uyghurs and investigates the extrajudicial imprisonment of the brother of a Uyghur New Zealander.

Cabinet ministers were told a robotics company the government had invested in could be subject to export controls after partnering with a Chinese tech giant linked to human rights violations.

Associate Minister of Finance David Parker said the advice about Rocos Global, “did raise the question if there is a problem, then don’t do it!”

However, the Aspire NZ Seed Fund continued with its investment in Rocos, a tech startup which had developed a platform to remotely control and operate fleets of autonomous robots.

The government’s venture capital funding agency also increased its shareholding to 3.5 per cent with the knowledge iFlytek had been blacklisted by the United States for its involvement in the human rights violations of Uyghurs in far west China.

The investment was revealed in Stuff Circuit's documentary Deleted, embarrassing a government that claimed a strong stance on the treatment of Uyghurs.

Asked what the government knew about the iFlytek link, Parker said ministers were advised after Aspire had increased its shareholding in Rocos.

Parker said while ministers were kept at ‘’arm’s length’’ from specific investments, he and Finance Minister Grant Robertson were told about potential issues for Rocos having to apply for permits to export its technology. The rules did not apply to investments.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Associate Minister of Finance David Parker.

In 2019, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade introduced new rules around exporting goods and technology to military or police end-users, who could use it to directly or indirectly contribute to conflicts, repressive regimes, human rights violations or to “increase the capability of a state which is challenging our security interests”.

There is no evidence that Rocos ever required a permit to export its technology to China.

Stuff Circuit asked MFAT if there would be any way to stop the export of technology to a company with close ties to police or security services, or that had been proven to work alongside them in carrying out domestic oppression.

MFAT said there was no way to stop an export under such a scenario. Parker said the export controls were being reviewed.

Human Rights Watch and international media widely reported concerns about iFlytek’s role in the persecution of Uyghurs from 2017 onwards, but three New Zealand entities with financial links to the government forged ahead with partnerships to trade in technology.

Aspire first invested in Rocos and then LearnCoach, an online education platform that was applying iFlytek’s technology to its services, despite knowing about the US blacklisting.

Aspire is reviewing the shareholdings and its overall investment policy.

Icehouse Ventures, which receives $700,000 a year from the government via Callaghan Innovation, also signed a strategic partnership with iFlytek.

International observers of China’s persecution of Uyghurs told Stuff Circuit the New Zealand government should not be linked to companies doing business with iFlytek.

“I think the government probably should assess the optics of tacitly supporting a collaboration like that,” says Kelsey Munro, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Rocos terminated the relationship with iFlytek during the Stuff Circuit investigation, while LearnCoach is conducting its own inquiries.

Icehouse Ventures is also investigating the relationship with iFlytek, while the government funding agency Callaghan Innovation, which provides $700,000 a year to Icehouse Ventures, has sent details to its shareholding minister.

Parker said Icehouse notified Callaghan Innovation about the iFlytek partnership ‘’when it became aware of concerns about iFlytek’s activities in March 2019’’.

The continued support of Icehouse Ventures was a matter for Callaghan Innovation, he said.