Chinese consulate voices 'displeasure' at Stuff Circuit Uyghur investigation Deleted

Stuff Circuit's documentary Deleted exposes New Zealand business and political links to a Chinese company involved in human rights violations against Uyghurs and investigates the extrajudicial imprisonment of the brother of a Uyghur New Zealander.

China’s Consulate in Auckland has hinted a documentary that exposed New Zealand government links to a blacklisted Chinese company could harm trade relations.

Stuff Circuit’s Deleted revealed Kiwi business and financial links to China's artificial intelligence conglomerate iFlytek, a leader in voice recognition technology used in human rights violations against Uyghurs.

By email, vice consul Chen Ankai said it was regretful that “some enterprises have been attacked in your report and become victims in this anti-China propaganda”.

“Such witch-hunt against individual enterprises, if not checked, will definitely take tolls on China New Zealand economic cooperation and the wellbeing of the two peoples.”

Deleted focuses on the technology used in the mass surveillance and detention of Uyghurs in China’s far west region of Xinjiang. It is estimated up to 2 million people from the mostly Muslim ethnic minority have been detained during the crackdown.

Since 2017, Human Rights Watch has been asking questions about iFlytek’s collaboration with security agencies to collect voice samples from Uyghurs, which can then be used for identification.

In October 2019, the US government put iFlytek on a trade blacklist, citing human rights violations.

The government’s Aspire NZ Seed Fund admitted it knew iFlytek was on the blacklist when it made investments in companies Rocos Global and LearnCoach. The two startups had partnered with iFlytek in deals involving millions of dollars.

Associate Professor in China studies Timothy Grose told Stuff Circuit there was also evidence of iFlytek-programmed robots teaching Mandarin to Uyghur children and being used in so-called smart prosecutions of Uyghurs.

”Certainly I wouldn't want any of my profits coming from a company that is essentially aiding and facilitating the cultural erasure of a people,’’ Grose said.

New Zealand Uyghur Rizwangul NurMuhammad has been campaigning for the release of her brother Mewlan NurMuhammad, sentenced to nine years in prison for what China has termed ‘’separatist activities”.

Riz NurMuhammad says her brother is innocent and has petitioned Chinese officials, calling on his release.

Stuff Circuit Rizwangul (Riz) NurMuhammad is a New Zealand citizen. The case of her brother is investigated in Stuff Circuit's Deleted.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulate have ignored repeated requests for official documentation of the charge and trial of NurMuhammad.

Vice Consul Chen said it appeared Stuff was “trying to show off moral ground as a media by standing up to a ‘big power’”.

He said what was happening in Xinjiang was not an issue of human rights. “To our displeasure, we find the contents of the documentary are baseless, biased and misleading.”

“The Chinese government has launched anti-terrorism and deradicalization efforts in Xinjiang in accordance with the law to protect people's lives, which has garnered ardent support of people from all ethnic groups of China. People in the region continue to embrace peace and prosperity and Xinjiang society continues to develop steadily.”

Grose said he was not surprised by the Chinese official response, and directed people to documents from inside China “written by agents of the state” that document mass detentions in Xinjiang.

“If these are lies, why are Chinese Communist Party cadres the ones creating this horror story?”

The government venture capital fund that owns Aspire is reviewing the investments in Rocos and LearnCoach, along with its overall investment policy.

Rocos terminated its links to iFlytek during the investigation while LearnCoach called it “an extremely sensitive issue” it was investigating internally.