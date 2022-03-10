Government plan to tackle Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder 'has failed'

A major government initiative to tackle Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) has failed to deliver “any meaningful difference” to people with the disorder, say experts who work in the field, and the Health Minister has admitted “there is still a long way to go”.

The three-year action plan was brought in by the then-government in 2016, with Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne saying it was “aimed at better supporting those affected by FASD, and reducing the numbers of babies born with this preventable condition”.

FASD is permanent brain damage caused by prenatal exposure to alcohol.

The action plan was supposed to be reviewed upon its completion in 2019, but that review never happened.

Health Minister Andrew Little told Stuff Circuit in an interview for the documentary 'Disordered', “We are not there yet. Even with a three-year action plan that expired in 2019, we are not there yet”.

The plan had aimed to increase “access to support and services for women with alcohol and drug issues, conduct research into the incidence of FASD in New Zealand, and develop a coordinated and consistent pathway for supporting affected people and their families,” Minister Dunne said at the time.

But six years on from the launch, those who work in the field say those objectives had not been achieved.

Kaimātai hinengaro/neuropsychologist Sarah Goldsbury (Ngāti Porou, Te-Aitanga-a-Hauiti) said “there has been no significant or meaningful progress made”.

Stuff Circuit/Stuff Kaimātai hinengaro/Neuropsychologist Sarah Goldsbury (Ngāti Porou, Te-Aitanga-a-Hauiti) says the FASD Action Plan has made “no significant or meaningful progress”.

“The attempts to action the Action Plan have lacked cohesion between projects and between the people completing the projects,” she said. “Some of the projects lack a connection to best practice, and some are in contradiction to best practice.”

She said that from the beginning there had been “a clear lack of consideration of Te Tiriti and consultation with Māori who live and work with FASD”, on an issue that disproportionately affected Māori.

Support charity FASD-CAN also had major concerns about the failure of the action plan to achieve what was intended.

Chairperson Dr Leigh Henderson wrote to the ministry in 2021 that “consultation with individuals with FASD and their families on…what would actually help them has been superficial”, and that funding provided to develop a pathway to support whānau had not been “consistent or appropriately resourced”.

“The level of resource being provided is inadequate to address the unmet needs of individuals with FASD and their families, particularly as it is being managed by unpaid volunteer caregivers.”

Tina Lomax, Principal of Kingslea School – a special school teaching children in care and protection and youth justice facilities across New Zealand – wants to see the action plan “refreshed and reactivated”. Lomax estimates about half of Kingslea’s students have FASD.

Stuff Circuit/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little

She said achieving what the plan set out to do would be expensive. “But they can’t afford not to. If education is supposed to be the key to the future the plan needs to be reactivated so tamariki get support through school and beyond.

“These kids deserve to lead fulfilling and flourishing lives like everybody else.”

Health Minister Andrew Little said“a lot of commitments made [in the action plan] have not been completely fulfilled” and that an all-of-government response has “been difficult”.

He said the focus had to be on developing diagnostic guidelines unique to New Zealand, and training more people to undertake assessments for FASD.

“That seems to me the most significant gap."

He conceded progress overall had been slow.

“This has been more complex and complicated than people might have thought originally. We do need to get to the right point, but it is taking us longer to get there,” he said.

