Have a sensitive story? Send it to Stuff Circuit securely and confidentially with SecureDrop

Protecting our sources is something we take very seriously at Stuff Circuit.

Some of our most important stories have come via whistleblowers who want a story known, in the public interest. It’s our duty to protect them.

SecureDrop enables sources to anonymously communicate with Stuff Circuit journalists and submit confidential documents, video, images or text.

Only Stuff Circuit journalists have access to SecureDrop submissions. No third party has direct access to the metadata or content of what you send us.

What should I know before submitting material through SecureDrop?

Be careful where you access SecureDrop. Do not use a network or device that can easily be traced back to your real identity. Instead, use public wifi networks and devices you control, in an area where your screen is not visible to security cameras. Or, start up your computer using the Tails secure system, which boots from a USB stick and erases activity at the end of every session. Make sure the computer you use is free of malware. If the computer is compromised, communications using SecureDrop may also be compromised.

How do I send it?

Either on the public wifi or through Tails, download and install Tor Browser. Launch Tor Browser. Visit Stuff Circuit’s unique SecureDrop URL at http://7t6ufypob47cbzxf4x6gay6wbesyzkky4xsxi6njkvc5pd23bcmkseqd.onion/. There, you will find further instructions on how to submit information to Stuff Circuit. Make your submission. You will receive a randomly-generated unique codename. Memorise it. If you write it down, destroy the copy as soon as you’ve committed it to memory. Stuff Circuit journalists will assess your submission, and reply leaving a message in SecureDrop. These messages can only be accessed using your code. This is the only way we will be able to reach you.

What else should I know?

No tool can completely guarantee your security or anonymity, but follow these tips for best practice: