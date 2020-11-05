The Detail: The life and times of Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta

Nanaia Mahuta is New Zealand's first Māori female foreign minister, who has been in parliament since she was 26, with strong links to the Kiīgitanga movement.

Nanaia Mahuta's appointment as the Foreign Minister in the new cabinet stunned even the political insiders but a closer look at her 24 years in parliament reveal her to be a person of depth and ambition with a record of quiet achievement.

Today, The Detail's Sharon Brettkelly looks at the political career of Mahuta and how it was shaped by her early years spent with her father, Sir Robert Mahuta, the key negotiator in the Tainui treaty deal.

“She has been an advocate for Tainui and for the Tainui-Waikato people for 20-odd years," says Shane Te Pou, a former Labour candidate, campaign manager and executive member. "She assisted her father in terms of the research around the claim. She hasn't appeared from nowhere."

He cites her role last year in organising the stakeholders around the Three Waters reform, aimed at improving drinking water, wastewater and stormwater by slashing the country's current 67 council providers to half a dozen or fewer giant entities.

"It's a very emotional issue, a very detailed issue, I've spoken to people who were involved in that, she had read her papers and she made some really good decisions around that."