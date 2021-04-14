The Detail: The controversy behind Waiheke Island's Kennedy Point marina

RNZ’s podcast The Detail: The construction of a huge marina on Waiheke Island has been fought in courts for years, but now the frontline is on the beach.

The Detail is a daily news podcast produced for RNZ by Newsroom and is published on Stuff with permission. Click on this link to subscribe to the podcast.

Developers and locals fighting over a planned marina on Auckland’s Waiheke​ Island are holding an urgent meeting on Wednesday after a protest on the water forced work to stop on the project.

The Kennedy Point Marina has been described by one campaigner as an offensive, elitist edifice - but the developers say they have the legal consent to go ahead with it.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The Kennedy Point Marina has been the subject of intense legal wrangling over its suitability for the island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

A group of protesters who have been camping on the beach have vowed to stay there until the marina plans are scrapped. They claimed a victory on Monday after a protesting kayaker blocked a barge that was scheduled to start work removing rocks in Putiki​ Bay.

READ MORE:

* Rush to protect penguins at Waiheke's Kennedy Point as developers move in

* Kennedy Point protectors say occupation is only option to stop Waiheke marina

* Court to camp-out: Four-year fight to stop Waiheke marina culminates in occupation

* Construction starts on controversial Waiheke marina despite ongoing court battle

* Battle against controversial Waiheke Island marina plan heads to Supreme Court

* 'Loss of cultural landscape' expected if Waiheke Island marina plans go ahead, court hears



Work has stopped for now but the company, Kennedy Point Boatharbour​ has won the legal battle so far.

Today, The Detail profiles the main players in the dispute, with the developer on one side and locals, iwi and environmentalists on the other. The saga is complicated further by the split in Ngāti​ Pāoa​ and the division among residents.

"It’s almost like a flashpoint of change on Waiheke Island," says NZME's property editor Anne Gibson. "This has become a central argument where people are saying, ‘We don't want this here’.

"There's a perception on the island with all those amenities and facilities …. it’s not the sort of thing that people on the island want. That's not why they go there, they actually go there to be in a different time from Auckland, they don't want Auckland going there."

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Protestors at the site of a controversial marina development on Waiheke Island.

Auckland Council granted Kennedy Point Marina resource consent in 2016. Since then, says Gibson, the developer has downsized the scale of the plan because of very strong local opposition.

The project, led by Tony Mair, who has developed 17 marinas in New Zealand and overseas, includes about 180 berths, a floating carpark, and onshore facilities and services such as sewage containment. The cheapest berth sells for $180,000 and Gibson says at least 150 have sold.

The residents’ group, Save Kennedy Point or SKP, has gone to the Environment Court, then the High Court and the Court of Appeal to try to get the consent overturned but has failed. In a last ditch legal bid it has appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the High Court ruling and allow SKP to go back to the Environment Court to challenge the basis of the Auckland Council consent.

A decision is expected later this month, but the developers have already started work, stating they have the resource consent to build.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff There's a protest movement against the development of the Kennedy Point marina.

"If they've sold 150 out of 186 berths then those berth holders are expecting to get the product that they have paid for," Gibson says.

Putiki Bay is lined with pohutukawa trees, with dinghies lying on the sand. Calm blue water laps the beach, where a couple of tents sit, flying protest flags. Just metres away is an enormous barge with a crane, the Calliope.

Occupiers have been camped there for several weeks and say they'll stay there until the barge leaves the bay.

Thomas Greve/Supplied Protesters at Waiheke Island's Kennedy Point prevent marina construction starting. They want to protect the colony of little blue penguins/kororā that live in the breakwater.

Stuff reporter Josephine Franks says opponents are mainly concerned about the marina's impact on the environment and the threat to the little blue penguin, the kororā, which nest in the bay.

Tony Mair, in a promotional video, says the marina will "incorporate a floating breakwater which results in no dredging or reclamation and there's no interference with the intertidal zone".

He goes on to say the developers will "continue to take guidance from the experts to create a predator control programme. This aims to protect the little blue penguins who call Kennedy Point home".

But Franks says residents are sceptical.

"People look at reports from council about the state of the Hauraki Gulf or they look at the rāhui that's been placed around the foreshore to protect kaimoana and they are not convinced when the developers say it will be OK and we've got all these measures in place to ensure that the environmental impacts won't affect the water quality.

"They're saying, I just don't know how you're going to put a marina in there and it’s not going to make it worse."