The Detail: The Queen’s big platinum jubilee bash

In RNZ's The Detail, Sharon Brettkelly looks at how New Zealand will be celebrating the Queen's platinum jubilee.

The Queen officially marks her platinum jubilee this weekend. Big celebrations are planned in the UK, but what about closer to home, here in New Zealand?

A palace party, special puddings, even a pop-up corgi cafe. These are the ways Britons are celebrating the Queen's platinum jubilee this weekend.

Diehard royal fans have already pitched their tents outside Buckingham Palace, where an extra special Trooping the Colour will be held. There are high hopes the Queen will appear on the balcony with other family members to watch an air force flypast.

Those not camped out on The Mall might choose instead to go to one of the 16,000 parties planned around the country to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign.

In New Zealand, it's much more low-key with official events such as a 21-gun salute and a church service. There's a bonfire in Christchurch and the Sky Tower is being lit up as a platinum jubilee beacon.

"I think we've been very fortunate to have this particular woman as the Queen," says New Zealand Woman's Weekly royal correspondent Donna Fleming.

"It could have been very different if it wasn't her”.

Fleming says she has thousands of memories of the Queen from her years of reporting on the royals, but it's Her Majesty's "dignity, the humour, the way she handles things" that stands out.

The royals have a strong following here, Fleming says, and people love to read about their lives.

"It's kind of the real-life fairy tale," she says.

"Possibly a fairy tale that sometimes turns out to be more Grimm Brothers than Cinderella."

The Queen has won a lot of respect through her dedication to service. It's suggested that after she dies, the royal family will have to work hard to convince people they are still relevant.

Fleming explains to The Detail how Prince Charles taking the throne will bring about big changes. Those changes will be even more stark when Prince William succeeds him.

"William and Kate have done so much to win people over and to show that they are going to be very hands on," she says.

"I think this is what a lot of people don't realise. They think 'what's the point of the royals?', but I think one of the main things they do is they shine a light on some really important causes and they get people to pay attention."

But Fleming says it's inevitable New Zealand will seriously consider ditching the monarchy.

"There will definitely be the discussion one day about New Zealand moving away from having the Queen or whoever is in charge as our head of state," Fleming says.

Queen Elizabeth II has been on the throne for 70 years.

In the past, she's thought it would happen soon after the Queen’s death.

"I think the fact that people know William is coming up will make them think, 'hang on a second, maybe is it still going to be worth it?' because he will do things differently."

But New Zealand won't be the only country in that position.

"[The Queen’s death] will be the end of an era and I'm sure it will be the catalyst for quite a few shake-ups around the Commonwealth," Fleming says.