The Whole Truth: What's going on with school attendance?

What’s the issue?

National has school truancy in its sights, with leader Chris Luxon sounding the alarm over some newly released attendance statistics.

“Only 40% of our kids here in New Zealand go to school, and no-one seems to care about it,” he told Stuff.

Elsewhere, he has talked about only 40% of children attending school “regularly”.

What we found

There is no question that school absence is a growing problem in New Zealand. Regular attendance has been declining for at least a decade, and the problem gets worse the lower decile a school is.

But what does “regular attendance” mean? Luxon’s figures come from the Education Ministry’s annual attendance survey, completed by schools every Term 2 since 2011.

For a student to count as attending regularly, they need to be at school 90% of the time during the survey period. That means they can miss (on average) one day of school a fortnight, across the whole term. Those absences might be justified (illness, for example) or unjustified (eg, truancy).

Luxon is right that only 40% of students fall into this “regular attendance” category in 2022.

However, another 30% attended between 80% and 90% of the time, and a further 15% went more than 70% of the time. Saying that only 40% of children “go to school” is a mischaracterisation of this data.

Students going to school less than 70% of the time are classed as “chronically absent”. Luxon has correctly pointed out that there are more than 100,000 children and teenagers who fell into this category in the 2022 survey, a big jump from about 65,000 last year.

But to understand what’s happening here, it’s important to look at the timing of the survey. Although New Zealand’s first Omicron peak occurred before Term 2, daily cases were still averaging between about 5000 and 8000 during the survey period.

The week-long isolation period for Covid-19 would automatically put any child marked absent because of Covid right on the 90% attendance threshold. Any extra days off (either because they were still recovering, or for other reasons) would tip them into a lower attendance category. Some schools chose to mark students who were away with Covid as present, but learning off-site. This category included 2.8% of students.

The ministry noted: “The continued surge in the incidence of Covid-19 in the community resulted in high levels of absences for both students and staff. Schools were also impacted by higher levels of typical winter illness, causing additional absences.”

The data reflects this. Although attendance has been falling steadily for years, 2022 is out of the ordinary. Regular attendance fell by a full 20 percentage points, compared to more gradual changes in the years beforehand.

We won’t know for sure if that big drop is a temporary, Covid-related blip until next year, when the next wave of attendance data comes out.

However, even if most students are still going to school most of the time, the Ministry of Education’s own research has found that even two days off school has a negative effect on achievement, with every extra day compounding that. That applies equally to students who are truant from school, away sick, or having a few extra days off school to go on a family holiday.

In summary

Based on more than a decade of data, Luxon is right to point out that poor attendance is a chronic and worsening issue in New Zealand – but most children are still going to school most of the time.

This post has been amended to reflect that not all schools marked students away with Covid as 'absent'.